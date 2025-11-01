Petrol and diesel prices rise in temple city Bhubaneswar on Nov 1

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has recorded a hike in petrol and diesel prices over the last 24 hours. The petrol price in Bhubaneswar have been recorded at Rs 101.11 while diesel prices have remained under Rs 92.69 on November 1, 2025. On Saturday, the petrol and diesel price hiked by 17 paisa per liter.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have dropped in the last 24 hours. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.24 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.81 per liter on Saturday. Petrol price was recorded at Rs 101.48 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.04 per liter on Friday.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 105.41 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 100.90 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre

