Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Shivratri
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Maha shivratri. On February 15, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.03 and the cost of diesel is recorded at Rs 92.60 per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours as well. On February 14, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter