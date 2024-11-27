Petrol and Diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on November 26, Check details

By Sunita
Petrol And Diesel Prices today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 0.44 paise in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, November 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.55 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.11 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have hiked by 0.44 paise, and 0.42 paise, respectively in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.29 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.86 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.55 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 89.97 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 93.11 per litre
Also Read: Petrol and Diesel Prices slightly decreased in Bhubaneswar on November 25; Check rates here
