Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on November 17

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on November 17, 2022. The price has changed after remaining constant for the fourth consecutive day. The petrol rate is recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre. The diesel price was recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre today.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have decreased on Thursday. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.38. While, the diesel price is at Rs 94.93.

The petrol price remained unchanged in major cities of India on Thursday and is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities of the country have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.