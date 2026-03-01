Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on March 1, 2026
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and price have risen in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 100.19 per litre, and diesel is at Rs 92.77 per litre.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have hiked in the last 24 hours. On March 1, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.87 per liter with a price increase of 0.41 paisa per litre, and the diesel price has risen by 0.40 paisa per litre and is recorded at Rs 93.42 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.90 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter