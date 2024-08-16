Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On August 16; Check New Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on August 16, 2024. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre. The Prices of Fuel have increased by 0.14 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have marginally dropped by 0.26 & 0.25 paise in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on August 08

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 103.44 89.97 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Kolkata 104.95 91.76 Hyderabad 107.41 95.65 Bangalore 102.86 88.94 Bhubaneswar 101.06 92.64 Cuttack 101.41 92.97

