Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack
Get the latest updates on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Find out today’s rates and recent changes
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a marginal increase in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday compared to the previous day.
In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹109.03 per litre, up from ₹108.97 on Wednesday. Diesel is being sold at ₹100.74 per litre, compared to ₹100.68 a day earlier.
Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.78 per litre, rising from ₹109.20 on Wednesday. Diesel prices have also increased to ₹101.46 per litre, from ₹100.90 previously.