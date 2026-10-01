Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Get the latest updates on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Find out today’s rates and recent changes

By Swapna Singh
petrol price
petrol price

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a marginal increase in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹109.03 per litre, up from ₹108.97 on Wednesday. Diesel is being sold at ₹100.74 per litre, compared to ₹100.68 a day earlier.

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.78 per litre, rising from ₹109.20 on Wednesday. Diesel prices have also increased to ₹101.46 per litre, from ₹100.90 previously.

During the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have remained within the range of ₹109.20 to ₹109.78 per litre, while diesel prices have varied between ₹100.90 and ₹101.46 per litre.
Also Read: EaseMyTrip Partners with Apple Pay to Enable Seamless Payments in India

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