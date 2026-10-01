Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a marginal increase in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹109.03 per litre, up from ₹108.97 on Wednesday. Diesel is being sold at ₹100.74 per litre, compared to ₹100.68 a day earlier.

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.78 per litre, rising from ₹109.20 on Wednesday. Diesel prices have also increased to ₹101.46 per litre, from ₹100.90 previously.

During the last 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have remained within the range of ₹109.20 to ₹109.78 per litre, while diesel prices have varied between ₹100.90 and ₹101.46 per litre.

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