Petrol and diesel prices rise again in Bhubaneswar today

By Sunita 0
petrol diesel price today
Image Credit: Newslaundry

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased again in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on 20th October 2022. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.47 and Rs 95.03, respectively on Wednesday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased and are recorded at Rs 103.78 and Rs 95.33, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in various cities of India has remained constant for months now. The petrol price in the capital city New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and diesel was at Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Chennai is recorded at Rs 102.63, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

