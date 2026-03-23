Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Across India; Rates Updated in Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai
Petrol and diesel prices rise across India, with updated rates reported in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price has increased by ₹0.26, bringing the current rate to ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by ₹0.26, now recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.15, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.87 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by ₹0.15, now standing at ₹93.42 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre