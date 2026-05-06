Petrol and Diesel Prices Revised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.06, bringing the price to ₹100.97 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.05 to ₹92.55 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.04, bringing the price to ₹101.63 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.05 to ₹93.18 per litre.