Petrol and Diesel Prices Revised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol and diesel prices updated in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with minor rate changes. Fuel prices across major Indian cities remain varied, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter