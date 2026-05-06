Petrol and Diesel Prices Revised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices updated in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with minor rate changes. Fuel prices across major Indian cities remain varied, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai

By Swapna Singh
petrol price
petrol price

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.06, bringing the price to ₹100.97 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by ₹0.05 to ₹92.55 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.04, bringing the price to ₹101.63 per litre, while diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.05 to ₹93.18 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter

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