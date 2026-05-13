Petrol and Diesel Prices Revised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Check Rates in Major Indian Cities
Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were revised today, with mixed changes, while rates across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai were also updated
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.16, bringing the new rate to ₹101.19 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.16, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.76 per litre.
In Cuttack, however, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.56, taking the rate to ₹101.87 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by ₹0.54, now recorded at ₹93.42 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter