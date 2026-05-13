Petrol and Diesel Prices Revised in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Check Rates in Major Indian Cities

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.16, bringing the new rate to ₹101.19 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have also decreased by ₹0.16, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.76 per litre.

In Cuttack, however, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.56, taking the rate to ₹101.87 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by ₹0.54, now recorded at ₹93.42 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter

Also Read: Sensex and Nifty Turn Lower After Positive Start Amid Growth Concerns and Inflation Pressures