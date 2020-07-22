Petrol & Diesel Price Today
Image Credits: hindustantimes

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable For 3rd Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:The petrol and diesel prices remains constant after a long time in capital city of Odisha. This has brought a much-needed respite in the people of the city.

The rates of fuel has significantly increased in the past weeks due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As on Wednesday, petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per liter while Diesel recorded Rs 79.73 per litre.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

You might also like
Nation

Ghaziabad Journalist Passes Away Due To Bullet Injuries

Business

Gold Rate Today, Click To Know Details

Nation

Indian Railways Holds Meet Over First Set Of Private Train Services

Nation

Covid Positive Pregnant Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.