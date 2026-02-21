Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on February 21, 2026, details inside

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in the capital city on Saturday. On February 21, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.16, and the cost of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.74 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours as well. On Saturday, February 21, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.16 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.74 per liter

