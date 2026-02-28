Petrol and Diesel Prices remained constant in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here
Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with the latest fuel rate changes and insights.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre, and diesel is at Rs 92.51 per litre today, that is on February 28, 2026.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.
Notably, the fuel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.40 paise in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.90 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter