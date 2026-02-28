Petrol and Diesel Prices remained constant in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre, and diesel is at Rs 92.51 per litre today, that is on February 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.

Notably, the fuel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.40 paise in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.90 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter

