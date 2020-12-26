New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday as oil marketing companies continued to maintain a wait and watch stance amid range-bound global oil prices.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol remained at Rs Rs 83.71 a litre and diesel Rs 73.87 a litre in Delhi on Saturday. Across the country as well the price of the two petroleum products remained unchanged.

The price of petrol in Mumbai remains at Rs 90.34 and diesel Rs 80.51, the two fuels remains at Rs 86.51 and Rs 79.31 a litre respectively in Chennai. The retail price of petrol remains at Rs 85.19 and Rs 77.44 a litre in Kolkata.

The OMCs have gone on a pause mode at a time when news of successful coronavirus and expectations of big pick up in demand has kept crude on the boil with prices breaching $50 a barrel mark.

Petrol prices were very close to breaching the all time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7. But the march has been halted ever since with no price revision by the OMCs.

With Saturday’s pause, fuel prices have now increased on 15 of the past 36 days with petrol prices rising by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel by 3.41 a litre.

Earlier, Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn’t changed since October 2. It started rising in November and again went for pause since December 8.

Though retail pricing of petrol and diesel has been deregulated and oil marketing companies were following a daily price revision formula, the same was suspend ended for almost two months to prevent volatility in international oil markets from impacting fuel prices regularly during the pandemic.

