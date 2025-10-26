Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Oct 26
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours. On October 26, 2025, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively. The cost of petrol and diesel have decreased by 11 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.
The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have increased by 36 paisa over the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.60 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.16 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.82 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.41 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre