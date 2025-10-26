Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Oct 26

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours. On October 26, 2025, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively. The cost of petrol and diesel have decreased by 11 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have increased by 36 paisa over the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.60 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.16 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.82 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.41 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre