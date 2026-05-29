Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged in Bhubaneswar on May 29
Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on May 29, with no revision in petrol and diesel rates amid fluctuating global crude oil prices.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged with petrol price at Rs 111.18 per litre and Rs 97.83 per litre, respectively on May 29, 2026.
Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rate has remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices has reduced in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs 111.18 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 97.83 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai
Rs 111.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 97.83 per liter