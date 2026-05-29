Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged in Bhubaneswar on May 29

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged with petrol price at Rs 111.18 per litre and Rs 97.83 per litre, respectively on May 29, 2026.

Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rate has remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices has reduced in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs 111.18 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai

Rs 111.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 97.83 per liter