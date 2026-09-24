Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Current rates show fuel stability in the region

By Swapna Singh
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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices remained stable in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday, with no change recorded in petrol or diesel rates compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, while diesel costs ₹100.68 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15.

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In Cuttack, petrol is selling at ₹109.20 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. Diesel is priced at ₹100.90 per litre. During the last 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹110.49, while diesel rates have varied between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15.

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