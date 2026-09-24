Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices remained stable in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday, with no change recorded in petrol or diesel rates compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, while diesel costs ₹100.68 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15.

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In Cuttack, petrol is selling at ₹109.20 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. Diesel is priced at ₹100.90 per litre. During the last 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹110.49, while diesel rates have varied between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15.

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