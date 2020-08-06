Diesel prices surpass petrol prices for 1st time
Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 7th Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

By Pratyay Mohanta

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar for 7th consecutive day.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

Fuel prices continues to burn holes in the pockets of commoners across the city.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The Covid-19 crisis across the nation  has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

