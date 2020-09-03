Fuel Rates on 3rd Sep
Image Credits: dnaindia

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remain stable in  the city of Bhubaneswar.

As on Thursday petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

Image Credit: Good Returns
