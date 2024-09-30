Petrol and Diesel Prices remain stable today in Odisha, Check current fuel rates
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained stable in the capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On September 30, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.89 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.47 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 30, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.47 per litre in Bhubaneswar