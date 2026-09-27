Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Stable in Bhubaneswar Today; Check Rates Here

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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices showed mixed movement in Odisha’s major cities on Sunday, September 27, with petrol and diesel rates remaining unchanged in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, remained steady from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹100.68 per litre and remained steady from yesterday’s rate. The 10-day price range for diesel has been ₹100.68 to ₹102.15 per litre.

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Meanwhile, Cuttack recorded no change in fuel prices. Petrol is selling at ₹109.20 per litre, with prices over the past 10 days ranging from ₹109.06 to ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹100.90 per litre, unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15 per litre.