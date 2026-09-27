Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Stable in Bhubaneswar Today; Check Rates Here

Stay updated with petrol and diesel prices in Odisha. Discover the latest rates for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as they remain steady.

By Subhashree Dash
petrol diesel price in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices showed mixed movement in Odisha’s major cities on Sunday, September 27, with petrol and diesel rates remaining unchanged in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, remained steady from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹100.68 per litre and remained steady from yesterday’s rate. The 10-day price range for diesel has been ₹100.68 to ₹102.15 per litre.

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Meanwhile, Cuttack recorded no change in fuel prices. Petrol is selling at ₹109.20 per litre, with prices over the past 10 days ranging from ₹109.06 to ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹100.90 per litre, unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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