Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for second day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, have remained constant for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On October 15, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.06 per liter, while diesel cost Rs 92.64 per liter.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of fuel have slightly decreased by 0.02 paise in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows: