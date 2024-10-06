Petrol and Diesel Prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check Fuel Rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in the capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On October 6, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.97 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 6, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre. The fuel rates have dropped by 0.43 paise and 41 paise in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.55 per litre in Bhubaneswar