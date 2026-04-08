Petrol and Diesel prices remain constant on April 08, 2026; Check City-Wise rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol was priced at ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹92.76 per litre, based on data from the last 24 hours as of April 8, 2026.

Notably, fuel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.15 paisa to ₹101.46 per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 0.14 paisa, reaching ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.30 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per litre