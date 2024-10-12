Petrol and Diesel Prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has not changed in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. On October 12, Saturday, the rates have remained at Rs 100.97 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have continued to remain constant for the second consecutive day in Cuttack in Odisha. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on October 11

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 103.44 89.97 Chennai 100.76 92.35 Kolkata 104.95 91.76 Hyderabad 107.41 95.65 Bangalore 102.86 88.94 Bhubaneswar 100.97 92.55 Cuttack 101.41 92.97

