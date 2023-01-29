Business

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023, after decreasing by a small margin yesterday.

By Shraddha Suman 0
petrol and diesel bhubaneswar
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023, after decreasing by a small margin yesterday. On Sunday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.75 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.34 per litre in Chennai.

