Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar

 The prices of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar have remained constant on January 22, 2023. Check the latest rates of petrol and diesel here.

Petrol and diesel prices
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar have remained constant on January 22, 2023. On Sunday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased by 13 paisa. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

