Petrol and diesel prices remain constant across major cities in India

The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on November 4, 2022. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.19 while the diesel price has stayed constant at Rs 94.76.

The petrol price in Cuttack has seen very minor change. It has increased from Rs 103.54 to Rs 103.56. The diesel price has also seen asimilar change, rising from Rs 95.10 to Rs 95.12.

The highest rate of petrol and diesel have been recorded in Malkangiri. While the petrol price here is at Rs 108.92, the rate for diesel is Rs 100.29. The prices are the same as yesterday.

The petrol price in various major cities of India have remained constant as well.

The petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72. Mumbai has recorded the petrol rate at Rs 106.31. Meanwhile petrol rate in Chennai is Rs 102.63. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

The diesel prices have also more or less stayed constant through various major cities. Chennai has recorded the diesel price at Rs 94.24. The diesel rate in Kolkata is Rs 92.76. Mumbai has recorded diesel rates at Rs 94.27. Diesel rate in New Delhi is Rs 89.62.