Petrol and Diesel Prices on Sep 11: Fuel rate remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on September 11. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have also remained constant in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.16 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 10