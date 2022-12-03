Petrol and diesel prices on December 3, 2022: No change in fuel rates in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in capital city of Bhubaneswar registered no change on December 3, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Saturday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.58 per litre. While the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.13 per litre.

The petrol price in major cities of India has continued to remain constant on Saturday. The cost of petrol per litre is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.

