Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar today

The petrol and diesel prices increased in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, on January 11, 2023. Petrol is recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre.

Business
By Sunita 0
Petrol diesel price today bhubaneswar
Image credit- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, on January 11, 2023. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre and the diesel price for the city has been recorded at Rs 95.15 per litre on Wednesday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has decreased in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.38 per litre. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 94.93 per litre.

Thew prices of petrol in the major cities of India, have been recorded at Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 11, 2023, as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.

 

