Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar; Check updated rates

On July 6, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increases in Bhubaneswar on July 6, 2023. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack increases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.56 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.12 per litre.

Must Read

Gold price 6th July: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat…

Union Min R K Singh stresses on making India a hub of green…

Sensex drops over 100 points to open at 65,452, Nifty nears…

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check updated rates

Business

Gold price on July 5, 2023: 22/24 carat gold rate increases in India

Business

Bharat 6G alliance launched as India acquires 200 6G patents

Business

Petrol and diesel prices remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check updated rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans