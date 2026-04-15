Petrol and diesel prices increased in Capital City of Odisha, Check rates here

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs 103.54 and Rs 90.03 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. The rates have fluctuated over the last two months.

Fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for April 15, 2026, and the rates have increased by 0.42 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 101.35 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 92.92 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City, Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices have increased by 0.53 paise in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.67 per litre, and Diesel at Rs 93.23 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter

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