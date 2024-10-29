Petrol and diesel prices increased in Bhubaneswar today; Check rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, petrol is priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 0.17 paisa today that is on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the petrol rate was recorded at 100.89 per litre whereas diesel was being sold at Rs 92.47 per litre in the city.

In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 29, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.99 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have fallen by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 103.44 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.