The news is by your side.

Petrol and Diesel Prices increased in Bhubaneswar on Sep 10; Check new rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and Diesel Prices

Bhubaneswar: Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for September 10, Tuesday and the rates have increased by 0.09 paise, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.16 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 10

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.85 92.43
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 101.06 92.64
Cuttack 101.41 92.97
Also Read: Sensex trades high today, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank main market leaders
You might also like

Sensex trades high today, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank main market leaders

WATCH: Man jumps into lion’s cage, what happens next will shock you!

World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Converse to change the narrative on suicide

Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead, several feared missing in Vietnam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.