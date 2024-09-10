Petrol and Diesel Prices increased in Bhubaneswar on Sep 10; Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for September 10, Tuesday and the rates have increased by 0.09 paise, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.16 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 10