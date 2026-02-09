Petrol and diesel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on February 09, Check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 9, 2026. On Monday, the price of petrol and diesel has been recorded at Rs 101.11 and Rs 92.69 per litre, respectively. In the last 24 hours, petrol and diesel rates have increased by 0.08 paisa each.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased by 0.37 paise and 0.35 paisa, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On February 9, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.26 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 92.83 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per liter