Petrol and diesel prices increased in Bhubaneswar on February 06, Check rates here
Check the recent petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and other cities. Know the rates before you fill up.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have increased in Bhubaneswar on February 06, 2026. On Friday, the price of petrol and diesel was recorded at Rs 100.97 and Rs 92.55 per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.32 paise and are recorded at Rs 101.63 per liter and diesel recorded at Rs 93.18 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.97 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter