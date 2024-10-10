Petrol and Diesel Prices increased in Bhubaneswar October 10; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol Diesel Prices today

Bhubaneswar: Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for October 10, Thursday and the rates have increased by 0.18 paise, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.26 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on October 10

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.85 92.43
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 101.06 92.64
Cuttack 101.41 92.97
Also Read: Gold Price decrease for 24 Carat/ 22 Carat In India On October 10; Check Latest Rates Here
