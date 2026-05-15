Petrol and diesel prices increased by Rs 3 per litre; Check latest city-wise rates

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Bhubaneswar: The Centre has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15, 2026, on Friday across the country.

In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.

The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by Rs 3.22 paisa, with petrol price at Rs 104.19 per litre and diesel price hikes by Rs 3.19 paisa, standing at Rs 95.74 per litre, respectively, on May 15, 2026.

In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has risen by Rs 4.00, recorded at Rs 105.19 per litre, and diesel has increased by Rs 3.94 per litre, bringing the current rate to Rs 96.71 per litre.

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Meanwhile, the petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has increased by 3.21 paise in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 105.79 per liter, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 97.37 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 108.70 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 110.89 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs. 106.21 per litre in Bangalore

Rs 104.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rs 105.19 per litre in Cuttack

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre

Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre

Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.74 per liter

Cuttack: Rs 96.71 per liter