Petrol and diesel prices increased by Rs 3 per litre; Check latest city-wise rates
Stay updated on the petrol and diesel price hike and what it means for consumers amidst the ongoing energy crisis.
Bhubaneswar: The Centre has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15, 2026, on Friday across the country.
In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.
The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.
The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by Rs 3.22 paisa, with petrol price at Rs 104.19 per litre and diesel price hikes by Rs 3.19 paisa, standing at Rs 95.74 per litre, respectively, on May 15, 2026.
In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has risen by Rs 4.00, recorded at Rs 105.19 per litre, and diesel has increased by Rs 3.94 per litre, bringing the current rate to Rs 96.71 per litre.
Meanwhile, the petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has increased by 3.21 paise in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 105.79 per liter, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 97.37 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 108.70 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 106.68 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 103.67 per litre in Chennai
- Rs. 110.89 per litre in Hyderabad
- Rs. 106.21 per litre in Bangalore
- Rs 104.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar
- Rs 105.19 per litre in Cuttack
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 90.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 95.13 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 93.14 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
- Hyderabad: Rs 98.96 per litre
- Bangalore: Rs 94.10 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 95.74 per liter
- Cuttack: Rs 96.71 per liter