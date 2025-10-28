Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check latest fuel rates

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on October 28, 2025. On Tuesday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.19 per liter, and Rs 92.77 per liter, respectively. The cost of petrol and diesel have hiked by 25 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have hiked in the last 24 hours. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.60 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.07 per liter on Tuesday.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 105.01 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 100.90 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.41 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre