Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check latest fuel rates
On Tuesday, the petrol rate in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 101.19 per liter, and Rs 92.77 per liter, respectively.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on October 28, 2025. On Tuesday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.19 per liter, and Rs 92.77 per liter, respectively. The cost of petrol and diesel have hiked by 25 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.
The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have hiked in the last 24 hours. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.60 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.07 per liter on Tuesday.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Kolkata: Rs. 105.01 per litre
Mumbai: Rs. 103.50 per litre
Chennai: Rs. 100.90 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.41 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre