Petrol and Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar today; Check the Latest Fuel Prices in Your City!

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in Bhubaneswar on October 25, 2024. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre.

Notebly, The Prices of Petrol and Diesel decreased by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased for 2nd consecutive day. On October 25, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.81 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.36 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 40 paise in the last 24 hours.

In the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between Rs 101.14 and Rs 101.81.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

