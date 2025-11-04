Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar shows slight increase, check here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. However, except for one or two cities, petrol and diesel prices have not changed in major cities.

New oil prices are fixed daily. However, petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 101.93 paise while diesel price is 92.51 paise per liter.

Similarly here is the petrol and diesel price in major cities of India:

Delhi, petrol price is Rs 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is Rs 87.67 paise per liter

In Mumbai, petrol is Rs 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is Rs 90.03 paise per liter

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 105.41 paise while diesel price is Rs 92.02 paise per liter

In Chennai, petrol prices is Rs 100.90 and diesel prices are Rs 92.49 paise per liter

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.