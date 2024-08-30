Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar rise on August 30

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours on Friday. On August 30, 2024, Petrol price has been priced at Rs 101.50 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.06 per litre. The cost of petrol has risen by 61 paisa and diesel by 59 paisa, respectively.

In Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On August 29, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.70 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel decreased by 0.43 paise.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.75 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.92 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.62 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 89.97 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.56 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.50 per litre