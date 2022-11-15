Petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar remains unchanged today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has remained unchanged in major cities of India on November 15, 2022. The petrol and diesel price in the capital city of Bhubaneswar remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. It is recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, which is the same as that of the fuel rate on Monday as well as Sunday. The diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have increased on Tuesday. The price of petrol has risen from Rs 103.28 to Rs. 103.54. While, the diesel price has increased from Rs 94.28 to Rs 95.10.

The petrol price in major cities on Tuesday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities of the country have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.