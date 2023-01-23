Business

Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar remain constant on Monday

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant for the third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on January 23. Check rate in your city.

Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar
Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant for the third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on January 23, 2023. On Monday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

