Petrol and Diesel prices in Bhubaneswar increased today, see details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. However, except for one or two cities, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices in major cities.

It is worth mentioning that, petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 101.11 paise while diesel price is 92.69 paise per liter.

Here is the list of petrol and diesel price in major cities:

In Delhi, petrol is 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is 87.67 paise.

Advertisement

In Mumbai, petrol is 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is 90.03 paise per liter.

Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol price is 105.41 paise while diesel price is 92.02 paise.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs 100.80 and diesel prices are Rs 92.39.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.