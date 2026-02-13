Petrol and Diesel prices in Bhubaneswar increased today, see details
Read here to know the diesel and petrol price in Bhubaneswar and all the major cities across India on Wednesday
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on Friday. On February 13, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.03. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel is recorded at Rs 92.60 per litre, respectively. The petrol and diesel rates have increased slightly by 0.06 paisa, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On February 13, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.51 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.07 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter