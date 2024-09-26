Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar increased on Sept 26, Check fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices increased slightly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, September 26. The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre today.

Similarly, on Friday, the cost of petrol was also recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre. The cost of petrol and diesel has risen by 14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have marginally increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre in the last 24 hours. The rates of Fuel have been hiked by 0.27 and 0.25 paise in the last 24 hours.