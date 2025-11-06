Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar increase on November 6, 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar increased on November 6, 2025. On Thursday, petrol price has been recorded at 101.11 paise while diesel price is 92.74 paise per liter in the capital city. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel price in Cuttack, has hiked by 24 paisa, and is registered at Rs 101.48 and Rs 93.04, respectively.

New oil prices are fixed daily. However, petrol and diesel prices have not changed in major cities of India, as per the list released by oil marketing companies.

Petrol price in major cities of India:

Delhi: Petrol price is Rs 94.77 per liter

Mumbai: Petrol is Rs 103.50 per liter

Kolkata: Petrol price is Rs 105.41 per liter

Chennai: Petrol prices is Rs 101.03 per liter

Diesel price in major cities of India:

Mumbai: Diesel is Rs 90.03 paise per liter

Delhi: Diesel price is Rs 87.67 paise per liter

Kolkata: Diesel price is Rs 92.02 paise per liter

Chennai: Diesel prices are Rs 92.61 paise per liter

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.